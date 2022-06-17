'Unfortunately, it's just not unusual' when it comes to prison food causing long-term health problems
Research shows that the food served to incarcerated people often does not meet basic standards of nutrition and quality. That reality can result in serious health complications, eating disorders or worse.
A group called Impact Justice published an in-depth report on this topic called "Eating Behind Bars: Ending the Hidden Punishment of Food in Prison."
Two researchers with that organization joined Up To Date to discuss their findings, and exoneree Ricky Kidd spoke on his experience eating the food served in prison — and the subsequent health problems he faced as a result.
- Leslie Soble, senior program associate for Impact Justice
- Heile Gantan, research fellow for Impact Justice
- Ricky Kidd, exoneree who spent 23 years at Western Missouri Correctional Center