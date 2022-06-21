Kansas City comedian to bring 'Big Dad Energy' to Fringe Festival

Comedian Jamie Campbell will entertain his audience at KC Fringe with jokes pertaining to fatherhood. The catch: Campbell isn't a dad himself and is coming to terms with the idea that he likely won't be a father.

Campbell said his five performances will focus on what he would have done and how proud he is of younger generations. Plus, the set will include jokes about his own youthful indiscretions.

KC Fringe will run from July 15–31.

Jamie Campbell performs: Big Dad Energy at The KC Fringe Festival. The Unicorn Theatre, 3828 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Tickets can be purchased at KCFringe.org

