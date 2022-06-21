© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City comedian to bring 'Big Dad Energy' to Fringe Festival

Published June 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
Jamie Campbell 3 - photograph by Andrew Hempfling.jpg
Andrew Hempfling
/
Jamie Campbell said he's mourning the idea that he likely won't be a father, but that's not stopping him from passing on fatherly advice and telling younger generations he's proud of them.

Standup comedian Jamie Campbell, a previous Best of Fringe in Kansas City winner, will bring his dad vibes to the stage for this year's Kansas City Fringe Festival.

Comedian Jamie Campbell will entertain his audience at KC Fringe with jokes pertaining to fatherhood. The catch: Campbell isn't a dad himself and is coming to terms with the idea that he likely won't be a father.

Campbell said his five performances will focus on what he would have done and how proud he is of younger generations. Plus, the set will include jokes about his own youthful indiscretions.

KC Fringe will run from July 15–31.

Jamie Campbell performs: Big Dad Energy at The KC Fringe Festival. The Unicorn Theatre, 3828 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Tickets can be purchased at KCFringe.org

