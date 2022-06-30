© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
'West Bottoms' is both backdrop and character for a film set in Kansas City

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
A man sits in a window in the Kansas City's West Bottoms area.
Courtesy of Greg Sheffer
Corey Shane Love stars as Larry Poole in "West Bottoms" filmed in the Kansas City district of the same name.

The father-daughter story is set amid the red brick architecture of the city area once known for its stockyards.

The focus of the 20-minute short film "West Bottoms" is a father trying to reconnect with his college-age daughter with historic Kansas City buildings as its backdrop.

Kansas City screenwriter and director Greg Sheffer finds the city's West Bottoms "incredible ... just because it's kind of been left untouched." Sheffer wrote the story and then felt that the old warehouses in need of rehabilitation matched the life of the lead character and decided to shoot the film there.

Sheffer and the film's producer Jen Lytle discuss the movie's plot, shooting in Kansas City and the purpose of making the short film.

  • Greg Sheffer, writer and director, "West Bottoms"
  • Jen Lytle, producer, "West Bottoms"

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
