Social stigma sometimes prevents pregnant women from seeking mental health treatment
Society often depicts pregnancy as a blissful experience, but for some moms-to-be that's not the case. One psychiatrist discusses risks and treatment for reproductive mental health.
Social stigma leaves some women uncomfortable with speaking about depression or anxiety, and some experts estimate as many as 80% of prenatal women experiencing metal health issues are not diagnosed or treated, according to Dr. Erin Bider, a perinatal psychiatrist for the University of Kansas Health System.
A history of mental illness or sexual assault, infertility and pregnancy complications, socioeconomic status, an unwanted pregnancy, and being a minority are some of the factors that could increase a woman's risk of experiencing psychiatric symptoms, the doctor said.
- Dr. Erin Bider, perinatal psychiatry, The University of Kansas Health System