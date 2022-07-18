© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly touts major economic impact of Panasonic battery plant

Published July 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Governor Laura Kelly chairing a meeting of the State Finance Council.
Dylan Lysen
/
Kansas News Service
Gov. Laura Kelly attends a Kansas State Finance Council meeting where she and other legislative leaders approved incentives to draw Panasonic to the state.

Last week, Panasonic announced that De Soto, Kansas, has been chosen as the site of the company's new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant.

The development deal, which follows months of effort by Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas legislature, is the single-largest private investment in state history. It will bring 4,000 jobs and an anticipated annual economic activity increase of $2.5 billion.

Governor Kelly joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how the deal came together and what it will mean for the state of Kansas.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastLaura KellyKansas HousebusinessEconomic DevelopmentDe SotoJohnson County
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Related Content