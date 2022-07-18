Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly touts major economic impact of Panasonic battery plant
Last week, Panasonic announced that De Soto, Kansas, has been chosen as the site of the company's new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant.
The development deal, which follows months of effort by Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas legislature, is the single-largest private investment in state history. It will bring 4,000 jobs and an anticipated annual economic activity increase of $2.5 billion.
Governor Kelly joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how the deal came together and what it will mean for the state of Kansas.