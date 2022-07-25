© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat

Published July 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Flea Market
Pinke
/
Flickr
Flea markets are great places to find antiques and bargains, but household products from ceramics to old toys may contain lead.

Buyers beware. Lead can be found in household items, from antique salt shakers to brand-new products sitting on store shelves.

In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.

  • Niara Savage, investigative reporting fellow, NPR’s Midwest Newsroom

Tags

Up To Date PodcastMidwest NewsroomHealthlead levelsconsumers
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content