Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat
Buyers beware. Lead can be found in household items, from antique salt shakers to brand-new products sitting on store shelves.
In its continuing series "
Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
- Niara Savage, investigative reporting fellow, NPR’s Midwest Newsroom