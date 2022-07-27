© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From local shows to Broadway stages: These Kansas City talents are living their theatre dreams

Published July 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
A crowd of people arranges chairs and blankets on the ground in front of an outdoor stage. The stage is set with colorful props.
Savannah Hawley
/
KCUR 89.3
The heat doesn't stop audience members from filling up Theatre in the Park night after night.

After participating in local theatre and dance groups, these Kansas City natives now perform on Broadway and in national tours.

The Kansas City area has strong representation in theatre. Many kids who participated in local dance studios and community theatre, like Theatre in the Park, now perform on Broadway stages and in national tours. Performers Lily Kaufmann and Eric Huffman from the Mean Girls national tour and Kaitlin Mesh from Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway join Steve Kraske. They talk their theatre upbringings and current careers.

  • Lily Kaufmann, Mean Girls national tour
  • Eric Huffman, Mean Girls national tour
  • Kaitlin Mesh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway

