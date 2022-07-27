From local shows to Broadway stages: These Kansas City talents are living their theatre dreams

The Kansas City area has strong representation in theatre. Many kids who participated in local dance studios and community theatre, like Theatre in the Park, now perform on Broadway stages and in national tours. Performers Lily Kaufmann and Eric Huffman from the Mean Girls national tour and Kaitlin Mesh from Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway join Steve Kraske. They talk their theatre upbringings and current careers.



