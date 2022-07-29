© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Are period-tracking apps dangerous in a post-Roe world?

Published July 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
Women around the country often use period-tracking phone apps to chart their menstrual cycles.

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, concern has grown that the deeply personal information stored on period-tracking apps could be wielded by criminal prosecutors against users.

A data security analyst and legal analyst joined KCUR's Up To Date to break down some of the issues users could face.

Roe v. Wade Reproductive rights technology Cyber Security apps
