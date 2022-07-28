Unaffiliated voters in Kansas could be deciding factor on abortion

An uptick of individuals registering as unaffiliated or independents can be attributed to distrust of political institutions, said University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller.

Unaffiliated voters make up the second-largest demographic of registered voters in the state of Kansas —accounting for more registered voters than Democrats.

The largely Republican state will vote whether or not to amend the constitutional right to abortion on Aug. 2. Kansas's large number of unaffiliated voters could be the deciding factor in the vote.

With little polling of unaffiliated voters in Kansas, Miller says it's hard to predict how the diverse group of voters will land on the issue of abortion.

