Hollywood animator founds trade school in Kansas City

Animation is an in-demand industry, with some starting jobs earning as much as $100k. But colleges aren't keeping up, according to Hollywood animator Gavin Dell.

Dell has spent more than 30 years in Los Angeles as an animator and director for shows like "Scooby Doo" and "Family Guy." Now the Kansas native is returning to the region to create an education opportunity for young animators.

The Hollywood Animation Academy, founded by Dell, will be the first-of-its-kind trade school, allowing students to develop their skills in film, television and gaming animation—at a fraction of the cost of traditional colleges and universities.

Animation schools can be found on the coasts, but Dell said the Midwest was lacking opportunities, making Kansas City an "obvious, great place to start."

Classes are online until the academy finds a permanent location.

