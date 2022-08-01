© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Hollywood animator founds trade school in Kansas City

Published August 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
Gavin Dell
Hollywood animator Gavin Dell started out doodling in front of the television. Now the 32-year animation veteran is opening a trade school in Kansas City to prepare young artists for careers in the industry.

A one-of-a-kind animation studio is coming to Kansas City, allowing students the opportunity to learn from experts in the field and develop portfolios for careers in the high-dollar industry.

Animation is an in-demand industry, with some starting jobs earning as much as $100k. But colleges aren't keeping up, according to Hollywood animator Gavin Dell.

Dell has spent more than 30 years in Los Angeles as an animator and director for shows like "Scooby Doo" and "Family Guy." Now the Kansas native is returning to the region to create an education opportunity for young animators.

The Hollywood Animation Academy, founded by Dell, will be the first-of-its-kind trade school, allowing students to develop their skills in film, television and gaming animation—at a fraction of the cost of traditional colleges and universities.

Animation schools can be found on the coasts, but Dell said the Midwest was lacking opportunities, making Kansas City an "obvious, great place to start."

Classes are online until the academy finds a permanent location.

