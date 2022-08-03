Recapping the 2022 primary elections in Missouri and Kansas
Headlined by the Missouri Senate race and a vote that protected abortion rights in the Kansas constitution, primary elections in both states wrapped up on Tuesday night.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by three elections experts who gave insight on the results of Missouri and Kansas primary elections, and what we can expect moving forward towards November.
- Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent
- Toriano Porter, Kansas City Star opinion writer
- Patrick Miller, University of Kansas political science professor