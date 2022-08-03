© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Recapping the 2022 primary elections in Missouri and Kansas

Published August 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Voters at Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence cast their ballot early Tuesday morning.

Headlined by the Missouri Senate race and a vote that protected abortion rights in the Kansas constitution, primary elections in both states wrapped up on Tuesday night.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by three elections experts who gave insight on the results of Missouri and Kansas primary elections, and what we can expect moving forward towards November.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
