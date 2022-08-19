© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

New K-State president pushes for more agricultural innovation

Published August 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
PresidentLintonAllUniversityAwards2022.jpg
Kansas State University
Kansas State President Richard Linton (left) speaks at the 2022 All-University Awards Ceremony in May.

Earlier this year, Richard Linton became president of Kansas State University after a decade as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Kansas State President Richard Linton, who talked about his background in education, the school's focus on agriculture, how to address a declining student population and his vision for the future of K-State.

