New K-State president pushes for more agricultural innovation
Earlier this year, Richard Linton became president of Kansas State University after a decade as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Kansas State President Richard Linton, who talked about his background in education, the school's focus on agriculture, how to address a declining student population and his vision for the future of K-State.
- Dr. Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University