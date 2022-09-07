© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer

Published September 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The long arms of pivot irrigation rigs deliver water from the Ogallala Aquifer to circular fields of corn in northwestern Kansas.
Dan Charles
/
NPR
The long arms of pivot irrigation rigs deliver water from the Ogallala Aquifer to circular fields of corn in northwestern Kansas.

Anthropologist and author Lucas Bessire says the influence of corporate agribusiness over the political process in Kansas has prevented policymakers from saving the Ogallala Aquifer.

As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue.

"Part of the reason is because of the outsize influence of corporate agribusiness in the political process in Kansas," says Bessire, now an anthropologist at the University of Oklahoma.

Last year, the bipartisan Kansas House Water Committee built a proposal that would have restructured water governance in Kansas, but it was derailed at the last minute.

Bessire joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about the state of the Ogallala Aquifer from his own perspective and to discuss his 2021 book "Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains."

  • Lucas Bessire, author, University of Oklahoma anthropology professor

Tags

Up To Date PodcastClimate ChangeenvironmentKansas economyOgallalaagriculture
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Related Content