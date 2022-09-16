Kansas City plant sale underscores importance of native plants to local ecosystem

A local plant sale set for this Saturday aims to promote the use of native plants in home landscaping.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation is teaming up with the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center to hold the sale. Seven native plant vendors will be present at the event, selling seeds, wildflowers, trees, grasses and much more.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by the executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation to discuss the sale, as well as the importance of native plants to any ecosystem.



Carol Davit, executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation

Native Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

