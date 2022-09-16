© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City plant sale underscores importance of native plants to local ecosystem

Published September 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
6145531691_4d3137eb6f_k.jpg
Ilze Long
/
Flickr
Goldenrods are among the plants native to Missouri that will be available at a plant sale at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center on Saturday.

Native plants are crucial to the "web of life" in any environment or habitat. So, the Missouri Prairie Foundation is holding a plant sale to help people incorporate those plants into their gardens and yards.

A local plant sale set for this Saturday aims to promote the use of native plants in home landscaping.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation is teaming up with the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center to hold the sale. Seven native plant vendors will be present at the event, selling seeds, wildflowers, trees, grasses and much more.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by the executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation to discuss the sale, as well as the importance of native plants to any ecosystem.

Native Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastplantsenvironmentalismtreesbiodiversitylandscape
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content