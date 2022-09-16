The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has a new mirrored sculpture on its lawn
"Mirror Pavilion," a new sculpture by Jan Hendrix, has been unveiled on the lawn of The Nelson-Atkins Museum.
Just beyond one of the famous Shuttlecocks at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is a shining new sculpture. The reflective "Mirror Pavilion" is now a permanent display on the south lawn of the museum.
Kathleen Leighton joined Steve Kraske to discuss the work of art and other exhibits coming to the museum this fall.
- Kathleen Leighton, manager of media relations and video production, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art