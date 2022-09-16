© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has a new mirrored sculpture on its lawn

Published September 16, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
Jan Hendrix standing within entry way of his sculpture the Mirror Pavilion.
Artist Jan Hendrix stands at the entryway of the cylindrical sculpture "Mirror Pavilion," now a permanent fixture at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

"Mirror Pavilion," a new sculpture by Jan Hendrix, has been unveiled on the lawn of The Nelson-Atkins Museum.

Just beyond one of the famous Shuttlecocks at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is a shining new sculpture. The reflective "Mirror Pavilion" is now a permanent display on the south lawn of the museum.

Kathleen Leighton joined Steve Kraske to discuss the work of art and other exhibits coming to the museum this fall.

Up To Date PodcastThe Nelson-Atkins Museum of ArtKansas City Missouri (KCMO)ArtVisual artsArts & Culturepublic art
