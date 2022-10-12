Truman Library displays George W. Bush's paintings of veterans

A traveling exhibition featuring 66 portraits and a four-panel mural painted by former President George W. Bush will be on display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum.

Among the portraits is one of U.S. Army veteran Michael Rodriguez, whose single blue-toned corrective eye lens draws viewers' attention. Rodriguez wears corrective lenses as a result of his injuries during a 21-year Army career that included multiple deployments in support of the global war on terrorism.

Rodriguez joined KCUR's Up to Date to talk about how he became friends with his former boss, President Bush, and how he incorporates art into his life as a healing tool.



Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, Oct. 13-Dec. 31 at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, 500 W US Hwy. 24 Independence, Missouri 64050. Tickets include admission to all exhibits.