Up To Date

Truman Library displays George W. Bush's paintings of veterans

Published October 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
Rodriguez and Portrait
Dean Davison
/
The Truman Library & Museum / George W. Bush Presidential Center
Mismatched eye tones are captured in a painting of Army veteran Michael Rodriguez. Rodriguez wears corrective lenses due to injuries sustained will serving as an Army Green Beret.

"Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors" is up through the end of the year at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

A traveling exhibition featuring 66 portraits and a four-panel mural painted by former President George W. Bush will be on display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum.

Among the portraits is one of U.S. Army veteran Michael Rodriguez, whose single blue-toned corrective eye lens draws viewers' attention. Rodriguez wears corrective lenses as a result of his injuries during a 21-year Army career that included multiple deployments in support of the global war on terrorism.

Rodriguez joined KCUR's Up to Date to talk about how he became friends with his former boss, President Bush, and how he incorporates art into his life as a healing tool.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, Oct. 13-Dec. 31 at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, 500 W US Hwy. 24 Independence, Missouri 64050. Tickets include admission to all exhibits.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
