A veteran says a service dog revived her 'passion and purpose,' and now she wants to help others

At age 19, Gretchen Evans joined the military to gain a trade skill and receive educational benefits, but within weeks of joining the Army, she knew she'd found her purpose.

While deployed to Afghanistan, the sergeant major was severely injured by a mortar blast that left her deaf, abruptly ending a military career that spanned 27 years.

Struggling to adapt to her new way of life, Evans describes being at the end of her rope, until she learned she could be paired with a hearing service dog, allowing her to regain her independence.

"I'm going to get a service dog that's going to be able to hear for me so I can integrate into society and find my new passion and purpose," Evans said.

The retired sergeant major joined Up To Date to express the importance of service dogs ahead of a fundraising event with Dogtopia-Overland Park.



Gretchen Evans, retired command sergeant major, U.S. Army