Kansas City sees a rise in respiratory illness: 'We need people to take this seriously'

Cases of flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly referred to as RSV, were lower during the height of the pandemic. But now COVID-19, RSV and influenza are all circulating in the United States, along with other viruses.

"There are two different influenza strains circulating and the vaccine covers four," said infectious disease expert Dr. Mary Anne Jackson. "We need people to take this seriously and actually go out and get vaccinated."

Jackson joined Up To Date to discuss the rise in respiratory illnesses, what symptoms to look for and how it's affecting local health care facilities.

