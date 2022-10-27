© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City sees a rise in respiratory illness: 'We need people to take this seriously'

Published October 27, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
A young girl is seated looking downward, adult hands touch the child's head an hold a thermometer to her ear.jpg
Kelly Sikkema
/
Unsplash
An early onset of the common childhood illness RSV, combined with multiple other viruses circulating, could land more children in the doctor's office this cold and flu season.

Commonly diagnosed in children, RSV began circulating early this year. With multiple viruses spreading at once, one doctor has a reminder about the importance of vaccines.

Cases of flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly referred to as RSV, were lower during the height of the pandemic. But now COVID-19, RSV and influenza are all circulating in the United States, along with other viruses.

"There are two different influenza strains circulating and the vaccine covers four," said infectious disease expert Dr. Mary Anne Jackson. "We need people to take this seriously and actually go out and get vaccinated."

Jackson joined Up To Date to discuss the rise in respiratory illnesses, what symptoms to look for and how it's affecting local health care facilities.

