© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

The man who got the Vietnam Veterans Memorial built

Published November 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jan Scruggs gazes up at the names of fellow military service members inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Steve Inskeep
/
NPR
Jan Scruggs gazes up at the names of fellow military service members inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

For Vietnam veteran Jan Scruggs, 'It's just magnificent to do something that's had such incredible impact.'

Jan Scruggs spent just under two years in the United States Army, most of that time fighting in Vietnam. He would spend more than three years convincing Congress and the American public to erect the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the more than 57,000 service members whose lives were lost in that conflict.

This year the memorial turns 40 and the Army veteran recalled when the idea for it came to him and the challenges he faced to get it built.

Scruggs received a master's degree in psychology and is recognized as an expert on PTSD. He has observed the effect the memorial can have on Vietnam veterans.

"Many veterans who have post traumatic stress disorder," he observes, "merely by making physical contact with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, near the names of their buddies, get better."

  • Jan Scruggs, founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund
Tags
Up To Date PodcastVietnam Warhistoryveteranssoldiers
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content