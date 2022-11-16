Why this author calls Bo Jackson 'the last folk hero'

In the Kansas City area, Bo Jackson stands as a household name.

The multi-sports athlete played for the Kansas City Royals from 1986-1990 and the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987-1990. During those years, the legend of Jackson grew to Paul Bunyan-like proportions.

The New York Times bestselling author Jeff Pearlman chronicles the renowned player's humble beginnings, remarkable athleticism, ludicrous stories and now quiet presence in his new book "The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson."

