kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Why this author calls Bo Jackson 'the last folk hero'

Published November 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
Kansas City Royals player Bo Jackson congratulated by team in the dugout in 1989.
Diana Smith
/
AP
Teammates congratulate Kansas City Royals player Bo Jackson in the dugout in 1989.

Sports biographer Jeff Pearlman interviewed more than 700 friends, family members, coaches and others close to Bo Jackson for his new book about the acclaimed athlete.

In the Kansas City area, Bo Jackson stands as a household name.

The multi-sports athlete played for the Kansas City Royals from 1986-1990 and the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987-1990. During those years, the legend of Jackson grew to Paul Bunyan-like proportions.

The New York Times bestselling author Jeff Pearlman chronicles the renowned player's humble beginnings, remarkable athleticism, ludicrous stories and now quiet presence in his new book "The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson."

