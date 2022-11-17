© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

Published November 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST
Closeup photo of a woman bundled in a heavy coat with a fuzzy lining watching snow fall around her.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
People who love winter in Kansas City are in the right location, according to the almanacs’ predictions.

The Farmer's Almanac forecasted a cold and snowy winter for people living in Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come.

Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct.

"Cold and snowy is what it's looking like for most of Missouri and about a good portion of Kansas," Goodwin said. "We predicted our first snow coming up this next week or so in your area, so not too far off," he said.

Goodwin joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss predictions for the upcoming winter and to highlight other useful information in the Farmer's Almanac.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
