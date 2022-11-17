Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come.

Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct.

"Cold and snowy is what it's looking like for most of Missouri and about a good portion of Kansas," Goodwin said. "We predicted our first snow coming up this next week or so in your area, so not too far off," he said.

Goodwin joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss predictions for the upcoming winter and to highlight other useful information in the Farmer's Almanac.

