© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City's chances of weathering an economic downturn

Published July 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during his Wednesday press conference.
Olivier Douliery
/
AFP via Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Wednesday's press conference announcing the latest increase in the interest rate.

There's talk of a possible recession, but Kansas City might fare better than other places due to the major employers it houses.

The Federal Reserve's latest attempt to curb rising inflation by raising the interest rate another three-quarters of a point may take some time to be felt by consumers.

People are still buying, but they're spending less. Meanwhile, businesses are still open, but some are cutting staff and inventory. All of this has increased speculation about a recession.

Economists define inflation and assess the the Fed's actions to bring inflation under control. When it comes to recession, however, the definition depends on who you ask and what factors they consider.

Tags

Up To Date Podcasteconomyconsumersbusinessemploymentlabor
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content