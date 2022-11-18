Films for holiday viewing

One more thing to be thankful for: movie releases in theaters and streaming that arrive in time for the holidays.

Film reviewers Steve Walker and Beck Ireland joined Up to Date to talk about the releases that have them ready to head out to the theaters or make some popcorn at home.

Beck Ireland



"The Banshees of Inisherin" — On a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923, two lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) face estrangement when one ends the friendship without giving the other his reason. Informally considered a sequel to the dark comedic thriller "In Bruges," the film, also written and directed by Martin McDonagh, recreates the glorious and volatile chemistry of the two leads.

Playing at Glenwood theater until November 24

Playing at Screenland Armour November 22

Streaming on Netflix December 30

Playing at Screenland Armour January 13 with subtitles.

Coming to the Fine Arts Theaters after opening on November 25 in New York and Los Angeles.

Steve Walker

