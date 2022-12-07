Was 'Elf' the last great Christmas movie?

With the rise of commercial influence in films, many wonder if Hollywood can still produce a great holiday movie — and if anything will match up to 2003's "Elf," the last blockbuster piece of Christmas cinema.

Film critics Mitch Brian and Erin Hamer Beck joined KCUR's Up To Date to present some of their favorite movies for the joyful season. Here are their current recommendations:

Erin Hamer Beck



" — An 8-year-old girl discovers a reindeer in the woods that, she believes, is one of the nine pulling Santa's sleigh. (Available on HBO Max with a subscription.) "A Christmas Carol" — The 1951 film is considered one of the best renditions of this classic tale, featuring Easter eggs and surprise guest appearances along the way. (Free on PLEX.)

Mitch Brian

