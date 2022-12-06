Tuesday Tunes: TJ & The Tattletales
The trio is bringing the timeless soundtrack to the holiday favorite "A Charlie Brown Christmas" to Kansas City this December.
This holiday season, the classic Vince Guaraldi jazz soundtrack to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be performed live, in its entirety, by the Kansas City trio TJ & The Tattletales.
The band features TJ Erhardt on piano, Chase McRoy on bass, and Adam Watson on drums. They formed The Tattletales specifically for the holiday show, Erhardt says.
"It's a nice thing to do," Erhardt says. "Never having played in a piano trio before as a piano player, it's something new for me."
Erhardt and McRoy have played together for around six years as the Nace Brothers, while Watson is a member of The Old No. 5's.
After playing through "A Charlie Brown Christmas," The Tattletales plan to showcase a scandalous set of "X"-mas songs.
TJ & The Tattletales joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how the band came about, why they chose Vince Guaraldi, and to give a live preview of their holiday performance.
- TJ Erhardt, pianist and band leader, TJ & The Tattletales
- Chase McRoy, bassist, TJ & The Tattletales
- Adam Watson, drummer, TJ & The Tattletales
TJ & The Tattletales will perform "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in its entirety on Dec. 6, 13, and 20 at Mike Kelly's Westsider. Purchase tickets here.