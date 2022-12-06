© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Tuesday Tunes: TJ & The Tattletales

Published December 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST
Three men seated at instruments in a studio lined with blue foam play, from left, an electronic piano, bass, and drums.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
TJ & the Tattletales perform Vince Guaraldi tunes in KCUR's studios on Up To Date.

The trio is bringing the timeless soundtrack to the holiday favorite "A Charlie Brown Christmas" to Kansas City this December.

This holiday season, the classic Vince Guaraldi jazz soundtrack to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be performed live, in its entirety, by the Kansas City trio TJ & The Tattletales.

The band features TJ Erhardt on piano, Chase McRoy on bass, and Adam Watson on drums. They formed The Tattletales specifically for the holiday show, Erhardt says.

"It's a nice thing to do," Erhardt says. "Never having played in a piano trio before as a piano player, it's something new for me."

Erhardt and McRoy have played together for around six years as the Nace Brothers, while Watson is a member of The Old No. 5's.

After playing through "A Charlie Brown Christmas," The Tattletales plan to showcase a scandalous set of "X"-mas songs.

TJ & The Tattletales joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how the band came about, why they chose Vince Guaraldi, and to give a live preview of their holiday performance.
TJ and The Tattletales perform "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Vice Guaraldi at KCUR Studios for UpToDate.

  • TJ Erhardt, pianist and band leader, TJ & The Tattletales
  • Chase McRoy, bassist, TJ & The Tattletales
  • Adam Watson, drummer, TJ & The Tattletales

TJ & The Tattletales will perform "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in its entirety on Dec. 6, 13, and 20 at Mike Kelly's Westsider. Purchase tickets here.

    Steve Kraske
    When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
    See stories by Steve Kraske
    Reginald David
    Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
    See stories by Reginald David
