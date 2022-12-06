Tuesday Tunes: TJ & The Tattletales

This holiday season, the classic Vince Guaraldi jazz soundtrack to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be performed live, in its entirety, by the Kansas City trio TJ & The Tattletales.

The band features TJ Erhardt on piano, Chase McRoy on bass, and Adam Watson on drums. They formed The Tattletales specifically for the holiday show, Erhardt says.

"It's a nice thing to do," Erhardt says. "Never having played in a piano trio before as a piano player, it's something new for me."

Erhardt and McRoy have played together for around six years as the Nace Brothers, while Watson is a member of The Old No. 5's.

After playing through "A Charlie Brown Christmas," The Tattletales plan to showcase a scandalous set of "X"-mas songs.

TJ & The Tattletales joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how the band came about, why they chose Vince Guaraldi, and to give a live preview of their holiday performance.

TJ and The Tattletales perform "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Vice Guaraldi at KCUR Studios for UpToDate.

TJ Erhardt, pianist and band leader, TJ & The Tattletales

pianist and band leader, TJ & The Tattletales Chase McRoy, bassist, TJ & The Tattletales

bassist, TJ & The Tattletales Adam Watson, drummer, TJ & The Tattletales

TJ & The Tattletales will perform "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in its entirety on Dec. 6, 13, and 20 at Mike Kelly's Westsider. Purchase tickets here.

