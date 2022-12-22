© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A health condition inspired this Kansas Citian to become a cannabis budtender

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published December 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST
Dani Kobularcik is a Dispensary Technician also known as a "budtender" at Fresh Karma Dispensaries in Kansas City, MO.

Medical marijuana is known to treat patients with ailing conditions like PTSD, anxiety, and chronic pain. Kansas City budtender Dani Kobularcik shares how her diagnosis opened doors for a new career.

The role of a medical marijuana budtender can be pivotal in helping dispensary clients manage the symptoms and side effects of their illnesses.

Dani Kobularcik, a budtender at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, became interested in a career in the medical marijuana industry in 2014, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"That kind of jump started my desire to want to know about alternative forms of treatment," she said. "I did a lot of research on cannabis and how it can treat the symptoms that I was dealing with and in doing that I learned so much about cannabis."

Dani Kobularcik joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss life as a budtender, positives and negatives associated with the cannabis industry, and her outlook on the future of legal weed in Missouri.

Medical marijuana, marijuana dispensary, Kansas City Missouri (KCMO), Health, legalization, marijuana
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
