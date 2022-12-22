A health condition inspired this Kansas Citian to become a cannabis budtender

The role of a medical marijuana budtender can be pivotal in helping dispensary clients manage the symptoms and side effects of their illnesses.

Dani Kobularcik, a budtender at Fresh Karma Dispensaries, became interested in a career in the medical marijuana industry in 2014, after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"That kind of jump started my desire to want to know about alternative forms of treatment," she said. "I did a lot of research on cannabis and how it can treat the symptoms that I was dealing with and in doing that I learned so much about cannabis."

Dani Kobularcik joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss life as a budtender, positives and negatives associated with the cannabis industry, and her outlook on the future of legal weed in Missouri.

