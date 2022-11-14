© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

With weed legalized, Kansas City companies team up to make THC-infused potato chips and lemonade

Published November 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
James Lemonade
Courtesy of Franklin's Stash House
/
James Lemonade by Franklin's Stash House is described as having the classic taste of lemonade but with the benefits of marijuana.

Cannabis company Franklin's Stash House has partnered with Guy's Snacks and James Lemonade for new products.

Now that recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Missouri, it won't just come in the form of blunts and gummies.

Franklin's Stash House, a local marijuana company, partnered with popular native companies, James Lemonade and Guy's Snacks to create lemonade and potato chips infused with THC.

The world of edibles may be new for some people and carry a stigma. Some users have said side effects include hallucinations or anxiety. But Franklin's Stash House co-founder Michael Wilson says market data shows many people enjoy THC-infused products.

"An established recreational market spends 50% of its dollars on flower-based products and the other 50% is spent on manufacturing infused products," Wilson said. "I think understanding that data behind it makes it much more normal than maybe we thought in the past. It's definitely not our dad's or our grandpa's world of cannabis."

Wilson and Andrew Miller, president of Guy's Snacks joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss their new products.

  • Michael Wilson, co-founder of Franklin's Stash House
  • Andrew Miller, president of Guy's Snacks
Tags
Up To Date Podcastmarijuanamarijuana dispensaryKansas City Missouri (KCMO)foodentrepreneurship
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content