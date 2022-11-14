With weed legalized, Kansas City companies team up to make THC-infused potato chips and lemonade

Now that recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Missouri, it won't just come in the form of blunts and gummies.

Franklin's Stash House, a local marijuana company, partnered with popular native companies, James Lemonade and Guy's Snacks to create lemonade and potato chips infused with THC.

The world of edibles may be new for some people and carry a stigma. Some users have said side effects include hallucinations or anxiety. But Franklin's Stash House co-founder Michael Wilson says market data shows many people enjoy THC-infused products.

"An established recreational market spends 50% of its dollars on flower-based products and the other 50% is spent on manufacturing infused products," Wilson said. "I think understanding that data behind it makes it much more normal than maybe we thought in the past. It's definitely not our dad's or our grandpa's world of cannabis."

Wilson and Andrew Miller, president of Guy's Snacks joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss their new products.

