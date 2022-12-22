© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonDanie Alexander
Published December 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST
State Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, speaks during Missouri House debate.
Tim Bommel
/
Missouri House
Missouri Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack (above), has pre-filed a bill to change the state constitution to recognize same-sex marriage in Missouri.

Mirroring federal legislation passed on Dec. 8, Missouri Rep. Chris Sander, a Republican from Lone Jack, has pre-filed a bill to recognize marriage between two individuals.

If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage.

In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman.

Sander's bill would have that language changed to "two individuals."

"So a lot can change in time since 2004 when we voted on this," said Sander, an openly gay Republican from Lone Jack.

