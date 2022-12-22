Republican looks to codify same-sex marriage in Missouri

If Missouri Rep. Chris Sander is successful, a statewide ballot in November 2024 would ask voters to change the state constitution regarding marriage.

In 2004, Missourians voted yes to constitutional language stating that marriage would be recognized only between a man and a woman.

Sander's bill would have that language changed to "two individuals."

"So a lot can change in time since 2004 when we voted on this," said Sander, an openly gay Republican from Lone Jack.

