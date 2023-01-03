What's on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session?
The Missouri General Assembly begins its 2023 session on Wednesday in Jefferson City, where Republican Gov. Mike Parson and a GOP supermajority in both chambers will consider hundreds of proposed bills.
Wednesday marks the first day of Missouri's 2023 legislative session. As lawmakers return to the state capital, Republican leaders are looking to address "critical race theory" in schools, the potential legalization of sports gambling, and infrastructure projects like widening Interstate 70.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Meg Cunningham of The Kansas City Beacon and Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent to discuss what they're watching ahead of the session.
- Meg Cunningham, statehouse reporter for The Kansas City Beacon
- Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of The Missouri Independent