© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

What's on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 3, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
AP_of_Missouri_State_Capitol_Building.jpg
ktrimble
/
Creative Commons
This year's Missouri legislative session, which begins on Wednesday, will run through May 12.

The Missouri General Assembly begins its 2023 session on Wednesday in Jefferson City, where Republican Gov. Mike Parson and a GOP supermajority in both chambers will consider hundreds of proposed bills.

Wednesday marks the first day of Missouri's 2023 legislative session. As lawmakers return to the state capital, Republican leaders are looking to address "critical race theory" in schools, the potential legalization of sports gambling, and infrastructure projects like widening Interstate 70.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Meg Cunningham of The Kansas City Beacon and Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent to discuss what they're watching ahead of the session.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriGovernmentMissouri GOPMissouri GovernorMissouri Senate
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content