What we learned about Missouri politics in 2022

This year saw Missouri Republicans further their hold on state government. Missouri voters also exercised their power by deciding to legalize recreational marijuana statewide and force Kansas City to spend more money on its police department.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor in chief of the Missouri Independent, and Steve Vockrodt, investigative editor for NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, about 2022's biggest stories in Missouri politics.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.