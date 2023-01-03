© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What we learned about Missouri politics in 2022

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Brian EllisonTrevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
The midterm made 2022 a busy year for Missouri politics. Republicans strengthened their control in Jefferson City and voters voiced their support of recreational marijuana. A look at the biggest Missouri politics stories of the year and what to expect in 2023.

This year saw Missouri Republicans further their hold on state government. Missouri voters also exercised their power by deciding to legalize recreational marijuana statewide and force Kansas City to spend more money on its police department.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor in chief of the Missouri Independent, and Steve Vockrodt, investigative editor for NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, about 2022's biggest stories in Missouri politics.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
