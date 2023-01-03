What we learned about Missouri politics in 2022
The midterm made 2022 a busy year for Missouri politics. Republicans strengthened their control in Jefferson City and voters voiced their support of recreational marijuana. A look at the biggest Missouri politics stories of the year and what to expect in 2023.
This year saw Missouri Republicans further their hold on state government. Missouri voters also exercised their power by deciding to legalize recreational marijuana statewide and force Kansas City to spend more money on its police department.
KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor in chief of the Missouri Independent, and Steve Vockrodt, investigative editor for NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, about 2022's biggest stories in Missouri politics.
