Kansas City Police ask the trucking industry for help spotting human trafficking

January 11 is recognized as National Human Tracking Awareness Day. In 2021, more than 50,000 signals — including texts, calls and online messages — were received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline regarding labor or sexual exploitation by way of force, fraud or coercion.

"It's a huge problem," says Heather Luebbert, commercial motor vehicle program manager with the Missouri Department of Transportation. "By looking at just the statistical data, the National Human Trafficking Hotline places the state of Missouri ninth in the nation in terms of the number of reports that were submitted in the year 2021."

The Kansas City Police Department, Missouri Department of Transportation and Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance are working with the trucking industry in a week-long campaign to raise awareness about this issue.

Because perpetrators of human trafficking commonly transport their victims on roadways, truckers are an asset to law enforcement agencies in reporting suspicious activity.

"It's really a force multiplier when you think about it, and quite honestly a lot of... the traffickers are traveling on our interstate and major state highways from different cities around the country," says Jake Elovirta, director of enforcement programs with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). "So it certainly was a perfect opportunity to have those folks that are constantly out there being educated to the issue."

This is the second year CVSA has participated in the campaign. Elovirta says the educational efforts have made an impact, citing cases of vehicle inspectors having "the wherewithal to start asking some questions," resulting in the recovery of runaways potentially being groomed.

Sgt. Grant Ruark with the Kansas City Police Department joined Elovirta and Luebbert on KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how the organizations are collaborating with the trucking industry to recognize signs of trafficking.



If you suspect or are a victim of human trafficking call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. Message and data rates may apply.