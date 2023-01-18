© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Journalist Margaret Sullivan says media's job is to 'inform citizens'

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald DavidElizabeth Ruiz
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman in black blazer with white button up shirt and necklace leans against a wall, smiling.
Michael Benabib
/
Margaret Sullivan
Margaret Sullivan is a journalist and the author of "Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life."

Margaret Sullivan, author of "Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life," discusses American's mistrust in the media and the media's role in preserving democracy.

Americans' trust in news media has declined over the past 50 years. Margaret Sullivan, author and former media columnist for the Washington Post, said the 24-hour news cycle, the internet and coverage of former President Donald Trump are to blame.

"I think that former President Trump did a lot of damage," Sullivan said. "He used the disparagement of the news media as a central part of his initial campaign, and then of his administration, and afterwards."

Reporters' constant coverage of former President Trump was a "disservice" to those in the profession because overloaded the public "to the exclusion of anything else," Sullivan said.

The author noted that journalists have a "constitutionally protected role" and are important to protecting democracy.

"We need to remember that we have a job, which is to inform the public, and to do it properly, and that our job is not to get the most clicks. And it's not to get the most corporate profits, but it is to inform citizens so that they can be self-governing," said Sullivan. "And I think we've kind of lost touch with that to some extent."

Sullivan joined Up To Date to discuss "Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life," her career and the role of the media in democracy.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastauthorBookspolitics
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content