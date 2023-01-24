Former St. Charles mayor: 'I'm losing my memory, I'm not not losing my mind'

Former St. Charles mayor and Missouri state representative Sally Faith says she makes a concerted effort to be social and keep in touch with her friends.

It was friends of hers, in fact, who first pointed out that something seemed off — and contacted her son about their concerns.

"I was livid," Faith said.

Her son agreed, and not long after, Faith was diagnosed with early-stage dementia.

In her recent book, "I'm Losing My Memory; I'm NOT Losing My Mind: A Frank Perspective About Living With Early Dementia," the former politician describes her fears of living with the disease and how she's maintaining her independence.

Faith joined Up To Date to discuss her book and diagnosis.

