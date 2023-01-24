© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Former St. Charles mayor: 'I'm losing my memory, I'm not not losing my mind'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST
Sally Faith has played piano all her life, and says dementia effects a different part of the brain, so she won't lose her ability to play as the disease progresses.

Shortly after retiring from her political career, Sally Faith was diagnosed with early-stage dementia. In her new book, she describes her fears about the disease, how she's exercising her brain and why she's sharing her story now.

Former St. Charles mayor and Missouri state representative Sally Faith says she makes a concerted effort to be social and keep in touch with her friends.

It was friends of hers, in fact, who first pointed out that something seemed off — and contacted her son about their concerns.

"I was livid," Faith said.

Her son agreed, and not long after, Faith was diagnosed with early-stage dementia.

In her recent book, "I'm Losing My Memory; I'm NOT Losing My Mind: A Frank Perspective About Living With Early Dementia," the former politician describes her fears of living with the disease and how she's maintaining her independence.

Faith joined Up To Date to discuss her book and diagnosis.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR's Up To Date.
