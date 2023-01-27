AFC Championship: Can Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs defeat Joe Burrow's Bengals?

For the fifth consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game.

This year, they'll face off against a team they've lost to three times in the last 13 months, including a loss in last year's AFC title matchup: the Cincinnati Bengals.

KSHB 41 sports anchor Aaron Ladd says the game is going to come down to the effectiveness of Patrick Mahomes, who will play on Sunday with a high ankle sprain he suffered in last week's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We know he's going to play. We know he's the ultimate competitor and he's going to try and gut it out," says Ladd. "But, at points and times in that divisional round, he looked like he didn't have the same explosiveness off that ankle, or maybe just had a little bit of questioning himself."

The winner of Sunday's game will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship Game — between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers — in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a trio of Chiefs reporters to analyze Kansas City's chances this Sunday.

