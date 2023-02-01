Missouri is ready to execute Leonard Taylor next week. He may be innocent

Leonard Taylor, a Missouri inmate on death row, is set to be executed by the state Feb. 7.

Taylor was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three kids in St. Louis almost 20 years ago. But Taylor says he wasn’t in Missouri when the killings took place.

“The medical examiner initially said they had been killed about three days before the bodies were found. That changed at trial, to up to three weeks,” says Kansas City Star reporter Katie Moore.

Last month, Missouri executed the first openly transgender woman in the history of the United States for murdering her ex-girlfriend in 2003. On Nov. 29, 2022, Kevin Johnson Jr. was executed for the 2005 slaying of a police officer despite evidence of racist prosecution techniques .

Moore says Taylor’s case is different from recent executions because of his innocence claim.

