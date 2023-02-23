© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's Ukrainian community doesn't want you to forget about the Russian war

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST
Stand With Ukraine KC is a community organization that provides rapid response grants and refugee resettlement support for Ukrainians.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Ukraine last February, the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City knew it had to act. The community group came together to create Stand With Ukraine KC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing aid for Ukrainians both here and abroad.

Local nonprofit Stand With Ukraine KC is hosting several public events this weekend to commemorate 365 days of Ukrainian resistance in the war against Russia.

The organization was formed by the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country one year ago.

“A lot of people in Kansas City were wanting to help,” Volodymyr Polishchuk, the organization's president, told Up To Date’s Steve Kraske on Thursday. “Kansas City is a very vibrant community of different cultures. And it's a very heartfelt community as well. So once people saw the crisis, they reached out.”

The non-profit helps refugees relocating to the area, and partners with NGOs back in Ukraine to provide tens of thousands of dollars in aid to populations affected by the war.

Polishchuk and Stand With Ukraine KC program director Andrew Meyer joined Up To Date to share how the organization is commemorating one year of Ukrainian resistance, and how Kansas Citians can help.

    Ways to get involved

    Stand with Ukraine KC Benefit, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets are $30. All proceeds will directly benefit Ukrainian aid organizations. 

    Rally for Ukraine: 365 Days of Defending Freedom, 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain, 47th Mill Creek Pkwy, Kansas City, Missouri 64111

    Steve Kraske
    When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
    See stories by Steve Kraske
    Claudia Brancart
    Claudia Brancart is the Up To Date spring intern for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
    See stories by Claudia Brancart
