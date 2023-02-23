Kansas City's Ukrainian community doesn't want you to forget about the Russian war

Local nonprofit Stand With Ukraine KC is hosting several public events this weekend to commemorate 365 days of Ukrainian resistance in the war against Russia.

The organization was formed by the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country one year ago .

“A lot of people in Kansas City were wanting to help,” Volodymyr Polishchuk, the organization's president, told Up To Date’s Steve Kraske on Thursday. “Kansas City is a very vibrant community of different cultures. And it's a very heartfelt community as well. So once people saw the crisis, they reached out.”

The non-profit helps refugees relocating to the area, and partners with NGOs back in Ukraine to provide tens of thousands of dollars in aid to populations affected by the war.

Polishchuk and Stand With Ukraine KC program director Andrew Meyer joined Up To Date to share how the organization is commemorating one year of Ukrainian resistance, and how Kansas Citians can help.



Andrew Meyer, program director of Stand With Ukraine KC

Volodymyr Polishchuk, president of Stand With Ukraine KC

Ways to get involved

Stand with Ukraine KC Benefit, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets are $30. All proceeds will directly benefit Ukrainian aid organizations.

Rally for Ukraine: 365 Days of Defending Freedom, 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain, 47th Mill Creek Pkwy, Kansas City, Missouri 64111