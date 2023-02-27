© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

He came to Kansas City to escape the Taliban. Now he’s warning others of genocide in Afghanistan

By Steve Kraske,
Zach PerezReginald David
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST
Qasim Rahimi came to Kansas City in June 2021 after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over. Rahimi is a member of the Hazara, an ethnic minority group that has faced decades of violent persecution at the hands of the Taliban, and now he’s working to warn the world about the genocide being carried out against his people.

Qasim Rahimi is a former journalist and spokesperson for the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan. But he was forced to leave his titles and home behind in 2021 when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s government.

Since then, he’s moved to Kansas City, and now works to help other immigrants settle into lives in America. Since coming to the U.S., Rahimi says he still feels great fear for the violence that members of the Hazara ethnic minority face everyday at the hands of the Taliban.

Rahimi says he’s doing his best to raise awareness about the Hazara's struggles so that they can one day be free of persistent persecution in their homeland.

“We facing a genocide,” says Rahimi. “We can’t change the past, but we can look to at least protect the future of our people.”

Rahimi and his wife, Samia Tahiri, joined KCUR’s Up To Date to discuss their flight from Afghanistan, their worries for the family they left behind, and what they hope will be done to keep the Hazara people safe.

