He came to Kansas City to escape the Taliban. Now he’s warning others of genocide in Afghanistan

Qasim Rahimi is a former journalist and spokesperson for the National Environmental Protection Agency of Afghanistan. But he was forced to leave his titles and home behind in 2021 when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s government.

Since then, he’s moved to Kansas City, and now works to help other immigrants settle into lives in America. Since coming to the U.S., Rahimi says he still feels great fear for the violence that members of the Hazara ethnic minority face everyday at the hands of the Taliban.

Rahimi says he’s doing his best to raise awareness about the Hazara's struggles so that they can one day be free of persistent persecution in their homeland.

“We facing a genocide,” says Rahimi. “We can’t change the past, but we can look to at least protect the future of our people.”

Rahimi and his wife, Samia Tahiri, joined KCUR’s Up To Date to discuss their flight from Afghanistan, their worries for the family they left behind, and what they hope will be done to keep the Hazara people safe.

