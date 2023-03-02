Sedgwick County judge proposes bills to address domestic violence in Kansas

Philip Journey, a judge in Kansas' 18th Judicial District, spends much of his time hearing domestic violence cases — and he thinks much more needs to be done about incidents like the ones he hears in his courtroom.

So, as a former state senator himself, Journey has proposed a package of bills to the Kansas legislature aimed at addressing domestic violence.

"These bills are intended to help victims and to help law enforcement in sorting the wheat from the chaff when they show up at the scene and also to enhance punishment for violation of restraining orders," Journey said.

He said it's likely some of these bills could pass as early as this year.

"I expect the governor would sign them," he said. "They're good legislation. They're enacted by other states. They're working very well. And they're helping reduce the violent crime."

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Journey to discuss the specifics of his proposed legislation.

