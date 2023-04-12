© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver calls for return of Clinton-era assault weapons ban

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Head-on photo of Emanuel Cleaver II, a Black man wearing glasses, a white shirt, and a burgundy patterned tie, seated in the KCUR studio in front of a microphone.
KCUR 89.3
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver believes Congress should build off of last year's gun violence prevention legislation and outright ban assault weapons.

Following recent mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville, Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) is calling for Congress to revive the federal ban on assault weapons.

After mass shootings at a school in Nashville and a bank in Louisville, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) says it is time to revive the federal assault weapons ban, which was in place from 1994 to 2004.

"I think we have got to act again to restrict the weaponry of people who are sick and we need to we need to, first of all, renew the assault weapons ban that was passed during the time I was mayor (of Kansas City)," Cleaver told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday.

However, Cleaver says it's unlikely that Congress will be able to pass legislation on this issue in the near future.

"There are people who are afraid to stand up against the NRA, the National Rifle Association. But I don't think that a lot of the people in this country are in that same way of thinking," Cleaver said. "The polling data would suggest, and rather strongly, that the American public is not inclined to want things to continue to go in this direction. People support all kinds of laws for the sake of their children."

Cleaver joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss gun violence, teacher pay in Missouri, former President Donald Trump's indictment and more.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsGovernmentCongressEmanuel CleavergunsGun Controlshooting
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content