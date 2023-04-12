Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver calls for return of Clinton-era assault weapons ban

After mass shootings at a school in Nashville and a bank in Louisville, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) says it is time to revive the federal assault weapons ban, which was in place from 1994 to 2004.

"I think we have got to act again to restrict the weaponry of people who are sick and we need to we need to, first of all, renew the assault weapons ban that was passed during the time I was mayor (of Kansas City)," Cleaver told KCUR's Up To Date on Wednesday.

However, Cleaver says it's unlikely that Congress will be able to pass legislation on this issue in the near future.

"There are people who are afraid to stand up against the NRA, the National Rifle Association. But I don't think that a lot of the people in this country are in that same way of thinking," Cleaver said. "The polling data would suggest, and rather strongly, that the American public is not inclined to want things to continue to go in this direction. People support all kinds of laws for the sake of their children."

Cleaver joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss gun violence, teacher pay in Missouri, former President Donald Trump's indictment and more.

