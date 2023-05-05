New KCUR podcast 'Seeking A Scientist' guides listeners into the great unknown

Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) wears many hats: a scientist, entertainer, University of Texas professor and children's book author.

Now, she's added podcast host to that already impressive list. In her KCUR Studios new podcast, "Seeking a Scientist With Kate The Chemist," supported by the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Biberdorf chats with a variety of scientists to dissect big, difficult questions facing our future.

During the first two episodes, out now, she ponders if humans can reverse aging and whether we can save the ocean from plastic.

"I fought tooth and nail for the host position because this is my dream job," Biberdorf says. "We're turning scientists into rock stars and getting them the standing ovation that they absolutely deserve."

Biberdorf stopped by KCUR's Up To Date to chat about the podcast and what listeners can expect from it.

