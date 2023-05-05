© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
New KCUR podcast 'Seeking A Scientist' guides listeners into the great unknown

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
Dr. Kate Biberdorf, also known as Kate the Chemist, is the host of "Seeking A Scientist," out now wherever you get podcasts.

A new podcast from KCUR Studios and the Stowers Institute called "Seeking A Scientist with Kate The Chemist" is out now wherever you get your podcasts.

Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) wears many hats: a scientist, entertainer, University of Texas professor and children's book author.

Now, she's added podcast host to that already impressive list. In her KCUR Studios new podcast, "Seeking a Scientist With Kate The Chemist," supported by the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, Biberdorf chats with a variety of scientists to dissect big, difficult questions facing our future.

During the first two episodes, out now, she ponders if humans can reverse aging and whether we can save the ocean from plastic.

"I fought tooth and nail for the host position because this is my dream job," Biberdorf says. "We're turning scientists into rock stars and getting them the standing ovation that they absolutely deserve."

Biberdorf stopped by KCUR's Up To Date to chat about the podcast and what listeners can expect from it.

