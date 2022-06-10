What's Screening: Sequels and series on screens big and small

Streaming services and the pandemic put movie theaters on shaky ground. However, "Top Gun: Maverick" soared in box office ratings and film critic Carla Renata says this is a blockbuster must-see. For those who prefer streaming from home, film and culture writer Marya E. Gates says Adam Sandler fans and basketball lovers will enjoy "Hustle" on Netflix.

Check out their full list of movies, documentaries and independent films not heard on air.

Carla Renata:

In theaters



Streaming

Marya E. Gates:

In theaters



Neptune Frost (Screenland Armour Theater) Released June 10.

Streaming