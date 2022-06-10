© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

What's Screening: Sequels and series on screens big and small

Published June 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
Streaming became increasingly popular during the pandemic but movie theaters came roaring back with popular must sees this summer.

The blockbusters, independent films, documentaries and streaming options you should see.

Streaming services and the pandemic put movie theaters on shaky ground. However, "Top Gun: Maverick" soared in box office ratings and film critic Carla Renata says this is a blockbuster must-see. For those who prefer streaming from home, film and culture writer Marya E. Gates says Adam Sandler fans and basketball lovers will enjoy "Hustle" on Netflix.

Check out their full list of movies, documentaries and independent films not heard on air.

Carla Renata:

In theaters

Streaming

Marya E. Gates:

In theaters

Streaming

Up To Date Podcastmoviemovies filmmovie criticsFilmindependent filmArts & Culture
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
