What's Screening: Sequels and series on screens big and small
The blockbusters, independent films, documentaries and streaming options you should see.
Streaming services and the pandemic put movie theaters on shaky ground. However, "Top Gun: Maverick" soared in box office ratings and film critic Carla Renata says this is a blockbuster must-see. For those who prefer streaming from home, film and culture writer Marya E. Gates says Adam Sandler fans and basketball lovers will enjoy "Hustle" on Netflix.
Check out their full list of movies, documentaries and independent films not heard on air.
In theaters
Streaming
- The Gilded Age (HBOMax)
- Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus)
- Better Nate Than Ever (Disney Plus)
In theaters
- Neptune Frost (Screenland Armour Theater) Released June 10.
Streaming
- Hustle (Netflix)
- The Janes (HBO and HBOMax)
- Crush (Hulu)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)
- Lingui: The Sacred Bonds (MUBI)
- The Sky is Everywhere (Apple TV+)