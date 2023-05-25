© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Mayor Quinton Lucas says we are in a "tragic time in American politics" amidst anti-trans laws

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
A man wearing a blue suit and tie gestures with his left hand while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about making changes to the city's charter during an episode of KCUR's Up To Date on May 25, 2023.

After Kansas City declared itself a sanctuary city for the LGBTQ community, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey opined to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners that they must enforce a ban on gender affirming care. But, Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city won't budge on that issue.

The Kansas City council approved a resolution earlier this month that declared it a sanctuary city for gender-affirming care. This week, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey addressed that matter by sending a letter to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners urging the enforcement of anti-trans laws recently passed by the legislature.

In response, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date that the Attorney General's letter was sent "just to get attention."

"That letter has no legal effect. The police department has already made that clear. The city council has already made its decision," said Lucas.

The mayor believes that we've reached a "tragic time" in American politics amidst rhetoric and legislation he views as hateful towards marginalized communities.

"I think about the poor children, right? If you're a trans child, LGBTQ child, often a child of color in any of these communities when they're saying we shouldn't learn about the history of great Blacks in America, we shouldn't be able to read things like 'The Inaugural,' a wonderful poem by Amanda Gorman. You know, it is a tragic time and these gentlemen have to — they're all men, largely — I think need to account for it at some point. I just don't know if that will be anytime soon."

Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss Kansas City's sanctuary city status, the latest in the Royals downtown ballpark saga and potential changes to the city charter.

Quinton LucasKansas City Missouri (KCMO)city hallmayor
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
