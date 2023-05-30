Roy Wood Jr. could be the next host of 'The Daily Show.' He's in Kansas City this weekend

Roy Wood Jr. has worn numerous hats during his impressive career in comedy.

Beyond his regular stand-up performances, he has hosted podcasts for Comedy Central, was featured on "Last Comic Standing" and is perhaps most well-known as a correspondent on "The Daily Show."

Speculation has been heavy that Wood could leave behind his correspondent position to succeed Trevor Noah, who recently stepped down, as the show's next host. He told KCUR's Up To Date that if he is offered the job, he would take it.

"It's a calling. It's a gift. It's an honor to be able to sit and be able to deliver your opinions to the American people and hope that it will shape the country for the better," Wood said. "Not a lot of people get that opportunity."

Last month, Wood followed in the footsteps of "Daily Show" alums like Hasan Minhaj, Stephen Colbert and the aforementioned Noah by hosting the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"It definitely is probably one of the largest performances I've had that was of serious social consequence if you fail," Wood said. "Pretty much every performance as a live performer, you're always up there without a safety net. But definitely, it's interesting in that whether or not people laugh at the joke about the president is dictated by whether or not the president himself laughs."

Wood joined KCUR's Up To Date ahead of his comedy shows at the Improv Comedy Club in Kansas City.



Roy Wood Jr., 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 and 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Improv Comedy Club, 7260 NW 87th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64153. Tickets starts at $33.