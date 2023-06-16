Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s annual fundraiser aims to raise $250,000 to benefit four Black-led organizations
Give Black KC is an annual fundraiser that focuses on providing funds for high-impact organizations on the east side of Troost Avenue.
Give Black 2023 is an online fundraising effort to close funding gaps for Black-led organizations in Kansas City.
With a goal of raising $250,000 for the week leading up to Juneteenth, the fundraiser benefits four Black-led organizations that directly serve Black communities in the areas of income, employment, education, mental health and crime reduction. GIFT, BeGreatTogether, the FrontPorchAlliance and WeCodeKC were chosen because they represent those focus areas and fill a unique role within the community.
KCUR's Up To Date spoke with the ambassadors from each of these groups to discuss the organizations' specific goals and how extra funds will help accomplish those goals.
- Brandon Calloway, CEO and co-founder of KC GIFT
- Avrell Stokes, president of BeGreatTogether
- Tammy Buckner, co-founder of WeCode KC
- Je T'aime Taylor, executive director of Front Porch Alliance