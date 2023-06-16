© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s annual fundraiser aims to raise $250,000 to benefit four Black-led organizations

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
Three people sitting inside a radio studio talk at microphones positioned around tables.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
From left: Avrell Stokes, Tammy Buckner and Jetim Taylor talk on KCUR's Up To Date about the Give Black program on June 12, 2023.

Give Black KC is an annual fundraiser that focuses on providing funds for high-impact organizations on the east side of Troost Avenue.

Give Black 2023 is an online fundraising effort to close funding gaps for Black-led organizations in Kansas City.

With a goal of raising $250,000 for the week leading up to Juneteenth, the fundraiser benefits four Black-led organizations that directly serve Black communities in the areas of income, employment, education, mental health and crime reduction. GIFT, BeGreatTogether, the FrontPorchAlliance and WeCodeKC were chosen because they represent those focus areas and fill a unique role within the community.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with the ambassadors from each of these groups to discuss the organizations' specific goals and how extra funds will help accomplish those goals.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
