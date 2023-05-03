© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is $1 million closer to building a new home

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT
050223_GE_newNLBM04.jpg
A rendering of the newly proposed, 30,000-square-foot facility for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City's Historic 18th and Vine district.
/
Bank of America

Bank of America donated $1 million to kick off the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s $25 million capital campaign for a new building to house its education center.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick on Tuesday announced plans to build a new $25 million campus next to the historic Paseo YMCA on 18th Street and the Paseo.

The new and larger museum will feature images on the outside with late league stars Satchel Paige, Buck O’Neil and Josh Gibson.

The museum originally opened in 1990 as a single-room office inside the Lincoln Building at the historic 18th and Vine Streets.

Kendrick said if Satchel Paige was here he would be "so excited" to see where they've come.

"Number one, the fact that people are still supporting this museum would certainly warm his heart," Kendrick said. "Also, the fact that we are taking that next big step to expand the scope and scale of this museum, so that we can reach more people with this incredible story."

  • Bob Kendrick, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President
