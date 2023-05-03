The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is $1 million closer to building a new home

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick on Tuesday announced plans to build a new $25 million campus next to the historic Paseo YMCA on 18th Street and the Paseo.

The new and larger museum will feature images on the outside with late league stars Satchel Paige, Buck O’Neil and Josh Gibson.

The museum originally opened in 1990 as a single-room office inside the Lincoln Building at the historic 18th and Vine Streets.

Kendrick said if Satchel Paige was here he would be "so excited" to see where they've come.

"Number one, the fact that people are still supporting this museum would certainly warm his heart," Kendrick said. "Also, the fact that we are taking that next big step to expand the scope and scale of this museum, so that we can reach more people with this incredible story."

