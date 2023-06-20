Kansas City-based scientists have discovered how Huntington's disease starts

Scientists in Kansas City have learned how the rare neurodegenerative disorder known as Huntington's disease forms. Associate investigator Randal Halfmann and his team of Halfmann Lab researchers at the Stowers Institute of Medical Research announced the discovery last week.

Protein deposits in the brain called amyloids play a role in diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The new research from the Stowers Institute was able to determine the first step in amyloid formation for Huntington's disease.

The breakthrough could not only bring researchers a big step closer to creating treatments that could cure Huntington's disease, but also have a profound effect on how we understand and treat similar diseases.

Halfmann joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain how his team accomplished the feat and what its potential medical impact could look like.

