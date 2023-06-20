© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City-based scientists have discovered how Huntington's disease starts

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT
Per the Stowers Institute website, this image depicts a "fluorescence lifetime micrograph of a fluorescently tagged human protein inside yeast cells."
Stowers Institute for Medical Research
/
According to the Stowers Institute website, this image depicts a "fluorescence lifetime micrograph of a fluorescently tagged human protein inside yeast cells."

Scientists at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City have made a major breakthrough in discovering how Huntington's disease, a rare neurodegenerative disorder, forms in the brain.

Scientists in Kansas City have learned how the rare neurodegenerative disorder known as Huntington's disease forms. Associate investigator Randal Halfmann and his team of Halfmann Lab researchers at the Stowers Institute of Medical Research announced the discovery last week.

Protein deposits in the brain called amyloids play a role in diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The new research from the Stowers Institute was able to determine the first step in amyloid formation for Huntington's disease.

The breakthrough could not only bring researchers a big step closer to creating treatments that could cure Huntington's disease, but also have a profound effect on how we understand and treat similar diseases.

Halfmann joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain how his team accomplished the feat and what its potential medical impact could look like.

Up To Date PodcastStowers Institute for Medical Researchsciencehealth care
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
