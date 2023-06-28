Kansas City Council member Katheryn Shields on her decades of public service

Kansas City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields knows her way around local government.

Shields has served two stints on the City Council: one that began in 2015, and one that started in 1987.

In between, she served three terms as Jackson County executive from 1995 to 2007 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Kansas City. But now, her long run in local government is coming to an end, as Shields was prevented by term limits from running again for council.

Shields joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her commitment to public art, mental health and environmental issues while in office, as well as how it feels to leave after decades of public service.

