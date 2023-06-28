© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Council member Katheryn Shields on her decades of public service

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman smiles while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Fourth District-at-Large Councilwoman Katheryn Shields talks about her time in office on KCUR's Up To Date.

After serving two separate stints on the Kansas City Council, bookending her 12 years as Jackson County executive, Katheryn Shields is prevented by term limits from remaining on the council.

Kansas City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields knows her way around local government.

Shields has served two stints on the City Council: one that began in 2015, and one that started in 1987.

In between, she served three terms as Jackson County executive from 1995 to 2007 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Kansas City. But now, her long run in local government is coming to an end, as Shields was prevented by term limits from running again for council.

Shields joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her commitment to public art, mental health and environmental issues while in office, as well as how it feels to leave after decades of public service.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Councilpoliticscity hallJackson County
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content