Kansas City's racial and economic divide is 'not impossible' to fix, housing expert says

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
A Troost mural by JT Daniels.
Tommy Felts
/
Startland News
A Troost mural by JT Daniels. Troost Avenue is named after Kansas City's first resident physician, who enslaved six men and women.

Leah Rothestein, co-author of "Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law," examines ways in which local governments can take steps to remedy socioeconomic issues that are the result of racist policies.

Troost Avenue in Kansas City has historically been a racial and economic dividing line, with neighborhoods east of the street home to predominately Black residents while the west has wealthier, predominately white communities.

Every major metropolitan in the country is racially segregated like this, according to housing policy expert and author Leah Rothstein, and it's because of government policies.

Rothstein co-authored the book "Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law" with her father, Richard Rothestein.

A sequel to "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America," the book demonstrates ways in which local governments have been successful in their efforts to remedy the social and economic injustices that created divided cities and left Black families less likely to obtain generational wealth.

"It won't be easy, but it's not impossible," Rothstein said. "Even though the federal government was one of the main drivers of creating segregation, once segregation is created, it's maintained and perpetuated, in large part through local policies. So we can start to make those changes in our own communities that will begin to move the needle locally, and then we can build a national movement that can eventually bubble up to the federal level."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
