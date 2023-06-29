How Montgall Avenue produced some of Kansas City's most important Black leaders
A stone’s throw away from Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine district sits the 2400 block of Montgall Avenue. The now overlooked neighborhood was once home to some of the city’s most prominent Black figures of the 20th century.
Margie Carr's new book "Kansas City's Montgall Avenue: Black Leaders and the Street They Called Home" takes an expansive look at a single residential block on the east side and the role it played, and still plays, in Black history.
"We do a disservice when we look at history and we don't look at the communities that created individuals," Carr said on KCUR's Up To Date.
Carr spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about her new book "Kansas City's Montgall Avenue: Black Leaders and the Street They Called Home."
- Margie Carr, freelance writer