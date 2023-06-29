How Montgall Avenue produced some of Kansas City's most important Black leaders

Margie Carr's new book "Kansas City's Montgall Avenue: Black Leaders and the Street They Called Home" takes an expansive look at a single residential block on the east side and the role it played, and still plays, in Black history.

"We do a disservice when we look at history and we don't look at the communities that created individuals," Carr said on KCUR's Up To Date.

Carr spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about her new book "Kansas City's Montgall Avenue: Black Leaders and the Street They Called Home."

