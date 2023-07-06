Kansas City jazz saxophonist Matt Otto is playing with 'more freedom' on his new album

Saxophonist Matt Otto is one of the most highly respected musicians in today's Kansas City jazz scene. He has shared the stage with numerous jazz greats, and also teaches at the University of Kansas as an associate professor of jazz studies.

Now, he's out with a new album titled "Kansas City Trio" that features primarily focuses on a set of jazz standards, while also mixing in three brand new originals.

"This is me trying to do justice to some of the great standards that I love to play," Otto said. "I love to improvise over tunes I've been playing since I was young, and so I have maybe a little more freedom on these than other tunes."

Otto joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about his creative process, his new record and what it was like growing up in a family filled with musicians.

